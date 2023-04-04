Greenleaf Trust Trims Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in The Cigna Group by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 2.5 %

CI opened at $262.00 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

