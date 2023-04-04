Greenleaf Trust Sells 72 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,901,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $196.28 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $197.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.18. The firm has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

