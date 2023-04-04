Greenleaf Trust Has $2.43 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.