Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $244.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

