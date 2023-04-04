Greenleaf Trust Buys 260 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after buying an additional 141,733 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $276.65. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

