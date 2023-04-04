Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.