Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $97,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAR traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 430,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,976. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

