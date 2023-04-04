Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.31) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.79% from the company’s current price.

Gooch & Housego stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 447 ($5.55). 515,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,831. Gooch & Housego has a one year low of GBX 388 ($4.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,040 ($12.92). The stock has a market cap of £111.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,587.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 517.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 516.50.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

