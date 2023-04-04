Golem Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.55 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $231.65 million and $4.55 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golem Profile

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

