Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Holdings Lifted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,670,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 853,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,189,000 after buying an additional 26,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.81.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

