Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating) by 253.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000.

GSST traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,095 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

