Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.97. 2,227,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,674,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

