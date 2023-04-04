Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Golar LNG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,198. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $5,164,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $1,733,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Golar LNG by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 96,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

