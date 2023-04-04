GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Stock Price Up 41.2%

Shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Rating) rose 41.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 107,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 37,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

GMV Minerals Stock Up 41.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.12.

About GMV Minerals

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

