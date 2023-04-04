GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Down 8.5% in March

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GMS Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GMS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.57. 193,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. GMS has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GMS will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,218 shares of company stock worth $736,983. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,444,000 after buying an additional 163,593 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GMS by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,511,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,083,000 after buying an additional 136,251 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,722,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,768,000 after buying an additional 31,458 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.