Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical comprises approximately 1.7% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Globus Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Insider Activity

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.