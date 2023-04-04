Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Global X MSCI Greece ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 5.55% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the third quarter worth $107,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 188,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MSCI Greece ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.75. 6,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,944. The stock has a market cap of $138.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $33.12.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GREK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.