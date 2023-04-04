Global Ports (LON:GPH) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 146.50 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.82). 25,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 67,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.50 ($1.74).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Global Ports Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.16 million, a P/E ratio of -348.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

