Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 112.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.
NYSE GNL opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.
