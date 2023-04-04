Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 112.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE GNL opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,086,000 after acquiring an additional 50,455 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 53,819 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.