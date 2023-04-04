Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

