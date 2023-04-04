Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Down to $27.60

Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.60, but opened at $26.85. Genelux shares last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 4,148 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Genelux alerts:

Genelux Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.