GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $18.54

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $18.10. GDS shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 143,083 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

GDS Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

About GDS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

