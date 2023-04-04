GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $18.54

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $18.10. GDS shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 143,083 shares trading hands.
GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
