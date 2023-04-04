GateToken (GT) Price Reaches $5.13 on Top Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $5.13 or 0.00018211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $555.70 million and approximately $641,829.43 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 97.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003443 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,177.27 or 0.99970415 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000125 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

