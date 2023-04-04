G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4,942.92 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00061156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00039942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000601 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

