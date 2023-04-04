G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Major Shareholder Sells $219,000.00 in Stock

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 437,500 shares of G Medical Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $446,250.00.

G Medical Innovations Price Performance

GMVD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. 1,061,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Institutional Trading of G Medical Innovations

About G Medical Innovations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMVD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in G Medical Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the second quarter worth $322,000.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

