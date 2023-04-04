FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 162,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,360,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 196,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,856,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

