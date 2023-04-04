Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) were up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 2,077,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,989,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CIBC raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,400,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

