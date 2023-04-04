Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fortive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $4,433,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.80. 1,578,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.