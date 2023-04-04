Focused Investors LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 3.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $109,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.50. The company had a trading volume of 996,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,604. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

