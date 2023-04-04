Focused Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Focused Investors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,629,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 327,200 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 4.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $133,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $654,000. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 9,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 264,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.08. 2,209,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,166,034. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $251.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

