Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06), reports. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million.

Flora Growth Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of FLGC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. 2,128,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,349. Flora Growth has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth in the 4th quarter worth $949,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Flora Growth by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 568,273 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Flora Growth by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 79,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flora Growth Company Profile

FLGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Flora Growth from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

