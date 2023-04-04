Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Lifted by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 46,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Fiserv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock worth $180,072,098. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.05 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.