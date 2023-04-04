First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.68

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.68 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 22852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 134,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,932,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Merchants by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,846,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,835,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,583,000 after purchasing an additional 246,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in First Merchants by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,359,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,250,000 after purchasing an additional 95,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.