First Merchants Corp Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.89. The company had a trading volume of 235,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

