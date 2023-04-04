First Merchants Corp Sells 31,615 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,615 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.22% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $17,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.46. 264,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,720. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

