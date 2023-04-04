First Merchants Corp Sells 2,844 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

