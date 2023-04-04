First Merchants Corp Sells 2,194 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.83. 38,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $126.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average is $110.86.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

