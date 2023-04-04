First Merchants Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.4% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.76. 509,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,661. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $290.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

