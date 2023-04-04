First Merchants Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,523,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,483,553. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.95 and its 200 day moving average is $180.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $209.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

