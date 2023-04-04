First Merchants Corp Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 515.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 23,726.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 788,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,247,000 after acquiring an additional 567,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Danaher by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,791 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.86.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.