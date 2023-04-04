First Merchants Corp Acquires 1,557 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after buying an additional 378,049 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,146. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $420.82. The stock has a market cap of $280.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

