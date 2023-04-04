First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded First Foundation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

FFWM stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $411.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.95.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. Analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

In other First Foundation news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,830. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Foundation by 87.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Foundation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Foundation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 161.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

