Financial Survey: Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.8%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 165.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 26.55% 2.78% 2.01% Invesco Mortgage Capital -207.15% 35.94% 3.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

98.8% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 1 3 0 2.75 Invesco Mortgage Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus target price of $69.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $631.20 million 18.37 $167.58 million $0.92 64.06 Invesco Mortgage Capital $194.51 million 2.17 -$402.92 million ($12.66) -0.86

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

