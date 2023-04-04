Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Acquires $15,000,001.08 in Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Finance Of America Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOA traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 187,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,998. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 103.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,024,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 54,132 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 846,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 56,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 35,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

