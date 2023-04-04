Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.09. 5,665,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,634,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

