Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FATH. Craig Hallum downgraded Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital downgraded Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of FATH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 53,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,391. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In related news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $94,756.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,691,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,223.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 82,124 shares of company stock valued at $113,789 over the last three months. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $113,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

