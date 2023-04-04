Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 904237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Falco Resources Trading Down 9.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Falco Resources Company Profile

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

