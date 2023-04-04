Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 957 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.67. 2,698,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,746. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.