Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Equinix by 63,515.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $707.41. The company had a trading volume of 191,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,343. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $705.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $656.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.94.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

