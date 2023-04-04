Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 262 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.1% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.47. 3,029,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,260,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.98. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $191.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

